Jim Frey Retiring From WALL; Chase Daniels Stepping In

Neversink Media’s Greatest Hits WALL Radio (WALL-AM) and its network of translators across New York’s Hudson Valley have announced the retirement of their Afternoon Drive Host Jim Frey and his new successor, Chase Daniels.

Frey’s last day is set for Friday, May 24, while Daniels joins on Memorial Day, May 27.

Frey’s broadcasting career began in 1969, spanning over ten radio stations in the Hudson Valley and the Southern US. He initially worked at WALL Radio from 1972 to 1984 and returned in January 2016 to host the Afternoon Drive.

Jim Frey said, “In the beginning, I asked Neversink Media Group Owner, Bud Williamson, what he wanted me to do, and he said, ‘just be Frey.’ Every radio personality would love to have that freedom! So, what I did was all my own, and I hope our listeners enjoyed it as much as I did. It’s been such a huge privilege.”

In retirement, Frey plans to relax but is likely to pop back in on WALL from time to time.

In his place, comes Chase Daniels. Daniels started his career with Citadel Broadcasting’s WWYL in Binghamton, NY, in 2001. After stops in Utica, Elmira, and Ithaca, Daniels became Program Director for three stations at iHeartMedia Poughkeepsie. He spent three months at WALL before joining Bold Gold New York, where he rose to the cluster’s Director of Programming.

Daniels expressed, “Excited to be back on the airwaves in the Hudson Valley each afternoon and become part of the WALL family with some of my familiar friends.”