Biden Targets Black Voters With New Multimillion Radio Campaign

As President Joe Biden’s polling numbers with Black Americans slide ahead of November’s presidential election, his campaign is again throwing millions into radio to reach key demographics.

The 60-second ad, called “Knock Knock,” depicts a conversation between a Donald Trump campaign canvasser and a potential voter, focusing on Trump’s record on Black Americans. The ads are part of a $14 million radio and TV advertising campaign for May, aimed at reaching Black, Latino, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voters.

Biden’s camp released a matching TV ad, referencing the former President’s calls for the death penalty for the Central Park Five and accusations that he refused to rent properties to Black tenants.

The ads were released on the same day Trump held a rally in New York City. As he seeks to increase the slight lead that many polls are reflecting, Trump has also been continuing his radio push. He appeared on 77WABC’s Cats & Cosby on May 22, discussing the upcoming debates.

A recent New York Times poll found Biden leading Trump among Black voters, 63 percent to 23 percent. However, this marks a notable slump from the 87 percent of Black voters who supported Biden in the 2020 election.

A 2023 study by Katz Radio Group highlighted how President Joe Biden and his reelection campaign is leveraging AM/FM radio to secure Black votes in swing states.

The study surveyed 500 Black Americans in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina who plan to vote in the 2024 election. It found that 70% believe using radio to highlight Biden’s achievements and solicit votes is a smart strategy. This aligns with previous Katz data indicating that 83% of Black voters regularly listen to the radio, compared to 77% who watch broadcast TV.

Black voters who heard Biden’s recent radio campaign were 26% more likely to view his performance positively and 10% more likely to vote for him if the election were held today.