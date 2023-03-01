Bold Gold Promotes Daniels

Chase Daniels is the new Director of Programming for Bold Gold’s New York cluster in the Catskill Mountains / Hudson Valley Region. Daniels will remain PD and Morning Host of WSUL-FM in Monticello, NY.

“I’m thrilled to continue in the mission of making great local radio with Bold Gold Media,” said Daniels. “We have accomplished a lot in a short period of time together. Improving the quality and expanding the programming of these heritage stations.”

“Chase brings a great deal of experience, energy and creativity to our team,” said Vince Benedetto, President/CEO. “He’s a true broadcast professional and a tremendous talent. I know he will do bold things in his expanded role.”

Chase officially adds programming duties for WVOS-FM / WVOS-AM, and WDNB-FM / WHNB-FM.