Morning Hustle Adds Santillian

DJ Kyle Santillian has joined Urban One’s “The Morning Hustle” syndicated show. He’s no stranger to Chicago listeners, recently leaving WGCI-FM where he anchored “The Chicago Morning Takeover” for seven years.

“Kyle is an exceptional morning show anchor. His years of experience and passion for morning radio will be a fantastic addition to The Morning Hustle,” said Colby Tyner, SVP Programming of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining The Morning Hustle,” said Santillian. “Having a chance to be a part of a nationally syndicated show has always been a dream of mine and I don’t take it for granted!”