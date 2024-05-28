iHeart Indianapolis Taps Leon Williamson As Market President

Leon Williamson has been named the new Market President for iHeartMedia Indianapolis. Williamson has served as the cluster’s Senior Vice President of Sales since 2022. He will oversee iHeart’s five stations in the market, spanning music, talk, and news formats.

Williamson’s career also includes roles as Sales Manager and Account Manager at iHeartMedia Miami, Urban One St. Louis, and Cox Media Group in Fort Lauderdale. In his new role, Williamson will continue to report to John Beck, Area President for St. Louis and Indianapolis.

iHeartMedia Indianapolis owns and operates WFBQ, WZRL, WOLT, WNDE-AM and FM Translator W248AW.

Beck commented, “Leon is a solid and very thoughtful leader. In his nearly two years at iHeartMedia Indianapolis, Leon has done a fantastic job building a solid team and fostering a deep connection with the Indy community. We are excited to have him at the helm in Indianapolis, continuing to drive our success and innovation.”

Expressing his vision for the role, Williamson said, “As the new Market President at iHeartMedia Indianapolis, my commitment is to lead with purpose and uplift our community. My mission is to leverage the power of audio to empower voices, inspire change, and build a legacy of unity and progress.”