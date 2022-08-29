New VP Sales iHeart Indy

Leon Williamson has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Indianapolis. Williamson joins the Indianapolis market from the iHeartMedia Miami cluster

“We are so excited to welcome Leon to iHeartMedia Indianapolis,” said Kristy Beebe, Market President. “Leon’s unique skill set and passion to lead our sales team is what we’re most excited about. His familiarity of our brands and products, along with the experience he brings from different sectors will be a tremendous addition to our Indianapolis team.”

“I am extremely excited to lead the Indianapolis team with both my professional and personal skills,” said Williamson. “I look forward to creating a legacy and blazing a trail for young professionals in media that share my experience.”

iHeartMedia Indianapolis owns and operates WFBQ-FM, WZRL-FM, WOLT-FM, WNDE-AM and FM Translator W248AW.