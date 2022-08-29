Cumulus Creates Music Partnerships Division

And Greg Frey will lead that new division as VP, Music Partnerships. Frey, a 12- year Cumulus veteran, will serve as the company’s new liaison with artists, labels, booking agencies, and promoters. Frey will report to Chief Content Officer Brian Philips.

Philips said, “Greg will advance Cumulus’s music industry collaboration with his trademark credibility and tastemaker’s integrity. Greg enjoys the longstanding respect of the industry and from all at Cumulus, and I’m confident we will see success with his leadership right out of the gate.”

Frey added, “We’ve spent the recent months laying the groundwork for this critical function so that we can best support collaboration between Cumulus and our esteemed music partners. I’m eager to get out there and show the music world what more we can do together.”