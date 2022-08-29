Boyles Unretires For Weekend Show

Salem Media Group has announced that recently retired KNUS-AM Denver morning host Peter Boyles will host a Saturday morning (9 am – 12 pm) show starting September 10th.

Operations Manager Kelly Michaels said, “Pete is a Denver radio legend and we are blessed to have him back sharing his unique take on the issues of the day.” As part of the lineup change, Randy Corporon’s weekly live call-in program moves to Saturdays from 5 pm – 8 pm on 710 KNUS.

Boyles announced earlier this year that he was retiring. Salem replaced Boyles on the KNUS-AM morning show with George Brauchler.