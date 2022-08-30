Keys To Creating Future Demand

Cumulus/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard has written a case study essay about the right mix of events to create future demand using brand building as a tool. His focus this week is automotove, typically radio’s largest category.

In the August 8, 2022 issue of Radio Ink Magazine our feature on advertisers that use radio for business success, focused on Stingray Chevrolet in Plant City, Florida. Bouvard used the story, “Radio’s Reach Drives Car Dealer Success”, to help illustrate how brand building has proved to be a big success for the dealership.

The blog from Bouvard called Sales Event “Valley Of Death”: How To Restore Revenue Growth When Performance Marketing Falters can be Read Here. A short video of the Key Findings, with the Radio Ink story information can be Viewed Here.