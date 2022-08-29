VSiN Launches New Betting Podcasts

Three new podcasts have been added to the sports betting podcasts offered by VSiN. The addition of the program brings the Sports Betting Network’s podcast catalog to more than 15 programs.

Josh Appelbaum will host the “VSiN Morning Bets Podcast,” a first look at the day’s major sporting events. The “VSiN College Football Betting Podcast”, is a three-times a week program hosted by Tim Murray. The “VSiN NFL Betting Podcast” will cover the NFL’s primetime and Sunday schedules, dropping Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be hosted by Danny Burke.

The programs coincide with the launch of a new programming lineup.