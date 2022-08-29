CRB Women in Radio Scholarships

The Country Radio Broadcasters are now accepting applications for the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program. The scholarship program awards three aspiring female radio programmers the opportunity to attend their first-ever Country Radio Seminar conference.

“We’re proud to continue this unique scholarship program for 2023 in an effort to encourage young female radio talent by providing three recipients the opportunity to experience their first-ever CRS, where education, networking, and music discovery can advance their career paths,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director. ” Additionally, we’re excited to partner with DMR/Interactive, an organization with a history of supporting this kind of initiative.”

DMR/Interactive has joined CRS as a supporting partner of this scholarship program for 2023, adding to its existing participation in the CRS Rusty Walker Scholarship program.

The Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program honors the late Lisa McKay, a 2018 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee who mentored numerous young, female radio professionals during her 16 years of programming WQDR/Raleigh.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is end of day on September 23. More information and registration can be found Here.