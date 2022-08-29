KERA Adds Two

Jamie Jackson has joined the newsroom as KERA News Morning Edition Host, and Paul DeBenedetto is Managing Editor Daily News. Jackson joins the Dallas/Fort Worth station from Public Media in Jacksonville, Florida and DeBenedetto comes over from Houston Public Media.

“We are so excited to welcome Jamie and Paul to KERA,” said Gilbert Bailon, Executive Editor of KERA. “Their skills, knowledge and passion for public media are wonderful assets to bring to KERA — and more importantly, to bring to our audiences.”

“As our region grows and expands, so, too, does our need for accessible, trusted local news,” said Jeff Penfield, PD KERA News. “With a host and newscaster team during the mornings and afternoons, listeners will still hear the news they rely on from the voices they trust, while also giving our teams more bandwidth to produce essential news from North Texas.”