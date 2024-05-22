Chris Stapleton Joins SiriusXM With Exclusive Channel

Chris Stapleton is joining the line of Country music artists with a dedicated SiriusXM channel with the launch of Chris Stapleton Radio. The 10-time Grammy winner’s channel will go live to North American subscribers on Thursday, May 23.

Chris Stapleton Radio will be curated by Stapleton and his band, The Honchos. The channel will showcase music from Stapleton’s career along with tracks from influential artists in Country, Rock, Soul, and more. Listeners will gain insight into the stories behind Stapleton’s songs and his musical influences, including Tom Petty, George Jones, John Prine, Lainey Wilson, Mavis Staples, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Childers, and Bob Dylan.

Stapleton said, “Chris Stapleton Radio gives people another way to connect with our music. It’s about where me and the band, and Morgane, are coming from and our influences. When people come to our shows, they’ll know that what they’re hearing is informed by the music on this channel. We’re honored and thrilled to bring Chris Stapleton Radio to life at SiriusXM.”

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “Chris Stapleton is one of country music’s most prolific singer-songwriters today, and we are thrilled to work with him on his own year-round SiriusXM channel. Our listeners will enjoy not only his extensive catalog but also his insights and the music that inspires him.”

Stapleton joins a growing Country radio roster on the satellite broadcaster, including Carrie Underwood and Cody Alan.