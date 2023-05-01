Carrie Underwood To Get Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

Break out the rhinestones: SiriusXM is teaming with country superstar Carrie Underwood for an exclusive year-round channel. Starting in June, Carrie’s Country will be available to all North American subscribers.

Underwood will curate and present the channel, with new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and more. Underwood will also share stories behind her music, career, and life on the road. The launch coincides with the return of her Las Vegas residency.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” said Underwood. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

SiriusXM President Scott Greenstein explained, “Carrie’s Country will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel’s programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers.”