San Francisco’s Breeze Is At Kulp’s Back For Exit

iHeartMedia San Francisco revealed that morning co-host Jack Kulp will be stepping down from 98.1 The Breeze (KISQ) as of Friday, May 5. Kulp is being replaced by Cort Johnson, who will join Carolyn McArdle as the new co-host starting on Monday, May 8. Johnson brings prior experience as the morning host and Assistant Program Director at Alpha Media’s KINK in Portland, where he also worked for KUPL.

“Being part of The Breeze launch seven years ago couldn’t have been more rewarding and co-hosting The Morning Breeze with Carolyn McArdle was more fun than anyone should be allowed have at ‘work,’” said Kulp. “But a few months ago, my wife and I concluded that, after over 25 years of waking up at 3:45, it was time to silence the alarm clock. Thanks so much to Ricci Filiar, Don Parker, and iHeart for giving me this fantastic opportunity.”

PD Ricci Filiar said, “We all want to congratulate Jack on his long and successful career and thank him for all his contributions to The Breeze since its launch in 2016. We wish him continued success and much happiness in the next chapter of his life. We also are happy to welcome Cort Johnson to The Breeze family and look forward to him and Carolyn McArdle taking ‘The Morning Breeze’ to exciting new heights.”