No Joke: iHeart Nabs Comedy Podcast With A.I. Dad

The artificial-intelligence-powered Daily Dad Jokes podcast is partnering with iHeartPodcasts. The podcast features jokes sourced from the r/DadJokes subreddit on Reddit and then uses Klassic Studios’ Auto Podcast Technology to curate and produce a daily show. The show has been running since 2020.

The host of the show, Bob Jeffey, is an AI-generated character created by tech industry veteran Graeme Klass. Klass said, “We are excited to explore where this fascinating world of AI will take us and we relish the opportunity to grow not only Daily Dad Jokes with iHeartPodcasts but other AI-produced shows as well.”