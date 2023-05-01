Ryan Cameron Reaches Syndication With Urban One

Actor, comedian, and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame member Ryan Cameron is the latest air talent to be syndicated by Urban One’s Reach Media. The Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show is now available for midday and afternoon syndication. The Urban AC show originates out of his hometown of Atlanta on Urban One’s Majic 107.5 (WAMJ).

Cameron has been named one of The Source’s Top 20 Influencers in hip-hop for 10 consecutive years. He founded The Ryan Cameron Foundation Leadership Academy in 2002, focusing on academic, leadership, and career development for high school students, as well as community engagement for healthy lifestyles and anti-violence. He is also the first African American P.A. announcer for the Atlanta Hawks.

The RCUS team includes Executive Producer Sam Simmons and Raymond “Big Ray” Dyer. “When people ask me what Ryan Cameron Uncensored is about, besides all the fun, it’s really about being able to educate our listeners as well as entertain,” quoted Cameron. “We want them to be able to talk about something we shared on the show with family, friends, co-workers, or even complete strangers.”