Holloway Get Outreach Role For Radio One Charlotte

After 22 years of hosting The Matt & Ramona Show on Radio One Charlotte, the company is raising Ramona Holloway to a new position. Starting Wednesday, May 3, Holloway is the Community Affairs Manager for the cluster, which includes WLNK, WOSF, WBT, WPZS, WFNZ, and WOSF-HD2. She will leave her on-air role at MIX 107.9 (WLNK).

In her new role, Holloway will collaborate with the Radio One Charlotte stations and local community and advocacy groups to develop and maintain positive relationships and provide community service in the Charlotte Metro area.

According to Holloway, ”I’ve been blessed to have lived my radio dreams. I’ve worked every format from county to gospel. I’ve been a news director and hosted a syndicated show with my brother from another mother, Matt Harris. It’s time to move into a new chapter, one that feeds my passion and gives me an opportunity to forge community partnerships that can make a positive contribution. I’ll still stop by the MIX 107.9 studios on Tuesdays and Thursdays to have fun with my friends on the MIX morning show, but my goal is to expand Radio One’s philanthropic endeavors across all 6 stations in the cluster.”

RVP and General Manager Marsha Landess commented, “Radio One Charlotte is committed to making a difference in our community. I can think of no one better to lead this charge for us than Ramona Holloway. Her longevity in this market, her commitment to serving the community, and her incredible passion for making a difference with our listeners, clients, and community partners is unmatched.”