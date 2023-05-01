Christen Limon Grows Position At iHeart Los Angeles

iHeartMedia Los Angeles night host Christen Limon is stepping up into an expanded role at ALT 98.7 KYSR. Effective May 1, Limon will also serve as KYSR’s music coordinator. Limon, a LA native, began her radio career in 2011 as a phone operator, working her way to produce for Mornings with Carson Daly, and then hosting on other stations in the city, including Audacy’s KNX.

“I am beyond excited for Christen Limon to assume the role of Music Coordinator for ALT 98.7,” said KYSR PD Lisa Worden. “Her passion for Alternative music and the lifestyle as well as her drive and ambition are endless! I look forward to our music community getting to know Christen and having her as my lieutenant for this incredible brand”

Limon said, “Becoming deeply involved in station programming has been a goal of mine for many years. I can’t thank Lisa Worden enough for her support, mentorship, and trust in me as I take on the role of music coordinator for ALT 98.7. My love for LA/SoCal and Alternative music knows no bounds, and I couldn’t be more humbled and excited to represent my hometown on the ALT 98.7 airwaves and beyond.”