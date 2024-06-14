Wieser Welcomes George and Morley To Madison and Wall

Global ad advisory and consulting firm Madison and Wall has added Jose George and Olivia Morley as senior analysts. Madison and Wall is led by former investment banker, securities analyst, and ad executive Brian Wieser, who launched the group in early 2023.

Jose George, formerly a Trading Manager with WPP’s GroupM in Canada and a National Director in India, brings a rich background in media buying, research, sales, and marketing across both digital and traditional channels. He has prior experience with Zee Entertainment and TVS Motor Company and will be operating out of the Toronto area.

Olivia Morley comes from ADWEEK, where she served as a senior reporter focusing on trends in agency evolution and adaptation. She has also held positions at Forrester and Skyword, contributing significantly to advertising industry reports and strategic content development. Morley will be based in Salt Lake City, UT.

Both George and Morley will focus on enhancing Madison and Wall’s proprietary data offerings, including quarterly forecasts for the US and global advertising industries, valued at $400 billion and $200 billion respectively.

The duo’s expertise is expected to enrich the firm’s annual production of hundreds of research notes and elevate the overall quality of advisory services provided to corporate clients.