Why Some of Broadcasting’s Biggest Names Are Rethinking Traffic

SPONSORED CONTENT | Presented by Marketron

There is an undeniable shift happening inside some of the most established broadcast operations in the country. It is not happening on the revenue side or in programming. It is happening in traffic, and the broadcasters leading the charge on this change are not doing it out of desperation. They are doing it because they saw what was coming before everyone else did. As Marketron CEO, JimShade Chaudhari says, “The risk is not the technology. The risk is assuming the operational model that worked five years ago will be enough for the next five.”

The Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Traffic operations at most stations depend on one or two people carrying institutional knowledge that exists nowhere else. When one of them leaves, the impact moves fast. Logs slip. Billing cycles stretch. Errors get through. And the station absorbs costs that never show up on a clear line item but are very real.

The challenge is not generating revenue. Broadcasters are selling. The challenge is not losing what they have already earned. Traffic is the last mile of every dollar that moves through this business. When it breaks down, revenue does not just slow; it disappears into makegoods, missed logs, and billing errors that nobody can fully account for. Experienced traffic professionals are retiring out of the industry faster than they can be replaced. This is not a talent pipeline problem. It is a structural risk, and the broadcasters who recognize it early are the ones positioning to win.

Why Larger Markets Are Leading the Adoption

It is somewhat counterintuitive. Larger markets tend to have more resources and more established processes. They should, in theory, have the least pressure to change the model.

But complexity is the deciding factor, not desperation. When a group is managing traffic across eight, twelve, or twenty markets, operational inconsistency becomes a significant business problem. Different workflows, different standards, different error rates from market to market create revenue risk and management overhead that quietly compounds over time.

Groups like Beasley Media and Southern Stone Communications moved in this direction not because they ran out of options, but because a centralized, standardized model produces something a distributed hiring strategy cannot: consistency at scale. Forever Broadcasting and WBOC followed a similar path, each arriving through different pressures but landing in the same operational reality.

For CFOs and CROs, the math is more straightforward than it first appears. The true cost of a traffic function includes recruitment, onboarding, benefits, turnover, and the revenue impact of errors and delays. When groups run that calculation against a managed service model, the conversation shifts quickly.

Marketron Is Betting Big on This

So much so that Marketron is projected to be one of the largest employers of broadcast traffic managers in 2026 and onward.

That is not a coincidence. It is the result of a deliberate investment in building a team of dedicated, US-based traffic professionals who work embedded inside station operations, not in a parallel system that requires handoffs and manual reconciliation.

As more groups conclude that building and retaining an internal traffic department is a structural risk they no longer want to carry, the model of an embedded operational partner becomes the practical alternative. Marketron is staffing for that reality.

What Stations Actually Find

The broadcasters who have made the transition describe the experience in similar terms. Skepticism comes first. Traffic feels too central, too relationship-dependent to hand off. Then the transition happens, and the language changes.

They stop using the word “vendor.” They start using the word “team.”

That happens when dedicated traffic managers work inside your existing systems, know your workflows, and show up every day with no gaps for vacations, turnover, or training cycles. The outcomes are measurable: faster log completion, improved billing accuracy, fewer makegoods, and less management overhead. The less visible but equally important outcome is the reduction in risk that comes from knowing the operation does not depend on any single person’s presence.

The Staffing Model Was Built for a Different Era

Traffic as a Service or TaaS is the operating model that closes that gap. For the groups adopting it today, it is not a stopgap. It is the long-term structure, one that scales with the business rather than constraining it.

The question for every station and group that has not had this conversation is simple: when the next departure happens, or the next market expansion, what is the plan?

For a growing number of broadcasters, that plan now has a name.

Traffic as a Service is available exclusively for Marketron Traffic customers. Learn more at marketron.com/taas.

This sponsored content was produced in partnership with Marketron.