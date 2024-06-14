Don Bedell Is The Maine Man For Binnie Media

Binnie Media is making Don Bedell the Market Manager for its two Midcoast Maine region stations. Bedell brings more than three decades spanning programming, production, and on-air roles across radio, television, and digital.

He will oversee 105.5 The Wolf (WBYA) and 106.9 Frank-FM (WBQX).

Bedell’s recent role was as the Director of Business Support for WPSU and WPSU-TV at Penn State University, where he also co-produced a weekly local music show.

His radio career includes positions at WAIS-AM/WSEO in Nelsonville, OH, WZKL/WDPN-AM in Alliance/Canton, OH, WBTQ in Buckhannon, WV, and several stations under Forever Media in Altoona and State College, PA. He has also held a market manager position with Seven Mountains Media in State College and was the voice behind the Radio Shop Talk podcast.

Bedell commented, “Ever since honeymooning in Camden 32 years ago, my wife and I have discussed ending up on the Midcoast of Maine. When I reached out to Faith Francis at Binnie Media and had conversations with her, Massimo Rosati, Jon Sundberg, and founder Bill Binnie, I knew this would be a great fit for me. I’m so excited to be moving to the Midcoast and joining the team at Binnie Media!”

Binnie Media Maine VP of Sales Jon Sundberg stated, “Maine’s Midcoast is such a unique place with vibrant people and businesses, and we’re delighted to have Don bring his vast experience and enthusiasm to that market, and to Binnie Media as a whole. The addition of someone with Don Bedell’s impressive credentials to our team exemplifies Binnie Media’s ability to attract and retain the most experienced and professional staff. Having incredibly talented people like Don working for Binnie Media ensures we will continue to deliver unique opportunities and positive return on investment to our clients.”