Radio Shop Talk Podcast

“The Radio Biz” is hosted by radio veteran Don Bedell. The program is for radio people to talk about radio.

“I started the podcast to celebrate my 30th Anniversary in the business,” said Bedell. “I love hearing the stories of how people got into the radio business, how they’ve survived and thrived in the business and get their thoughts about where the industry is headed.”

Guests from the first season included Chris Lytle, Valerie Geller, Paul Jacobs, Joyce MacDonald and more. The new season will include a conversation with Erica Farber, President/CEO RAB and Steven Gustafson, bass player and founding member of 10,000 Maniacs, talking about the role that radio played in the formation and success of the band.

You can find the podcast Here.