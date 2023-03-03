New MPR Board Member

James Ganley has been elected to the Minnesota Public Radio Board of Trustees. Ganley is managing principal and member of the Investment Committee for AB CarVal.

“I am excited to welcome James Ganley to the MPR board,” said Jean Taylor, CEO of MPR and American Public Media Group. “His extensive knowledge and experience in finance investment strategy, coupled with his global experience working with organizations during times of transformation will be extremely valuable to our organization.”

Ganley is a long-standing member of MPR.