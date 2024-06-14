WSU’s Matt Chazanow Accepts NC State Sports Broadcast Role

NC State University has appointed Matt Chazanow as its new Director of Broadcasting and play-by-play announcer for football and men’s basketball. Chazanow has called games for Washington State University football, basketball, and baseball since 2015.

He is set to be the fifth play-by-play announcer for the Wolfpack Sports Network since its start in 1961, taking over from Gary Hahn, who served for 34 years.

His experience also includes positions as a national play-by-play voice for Westwood One Radio and Learfield, covering a range of sports including NCAA women’s basketball regional semifinals and finals. Prior to joining WSU, Chazanow managed network broadcasts for several universities while based in Winston-Salem, NC.

NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan and Learfield’s Wolfpack Sports Properties made the announcement on June 13, saying Chazanow was selected from over 150 applicants after a comprehensive national search.

Boo Corrigan remarked, “I’m so excited to welcome Matt Chazanow as our new ‘Voice of the Wolfpack.’ Chaz understands that this role isn’t only about calling games, but about bringing special moments and memories to Wolfpack fans of all ages. He will also be a great representative of our university, our brand, and our culture.”

Chazanow commented, “I am so thrilled for this incredible opportunity. The passion and power of the Pack is renowned in college athletics and to be entrusted to take the baton from Gary Hahn and tell the stories of NC State is truly humbling. I can’t wait to get started.”