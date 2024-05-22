2024 Gracies Bring Out Radio’s National Stars In LA

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation celebrated winners of the 49th Gracie Awards last night, highlighting significant media contributions that impact women’s perspectives. The event honored women in national radio for their powerful contributions.

Emmy award-winning actress and talk show host Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the event at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. A highlight of the evening was Kristen Wiig presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to entertainment icon Carol Burnett.

Wiig humorously expressed her admiration, stating, “Personally, it is surreal for me to be here, to even know you… because you have been such an inspiration.” Reflecting on her childhood watching the Carol Burnett Show, Wiig credited Burnett with planting the creative seeds that grew her love for sketch comedy.

The event also featured a performance by singer-songwriter Rachel Platten. Honorees outside radio included Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Nicole Kidman, with programs like The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY Show. The Cancer Straight Talk Podcast From MSK received the Grand Award.

The Gracie Awards theme, “Feminine Strength, both Large and Small,” recognized individuals like Angela Yee, Elaina Smith, and Michelle Franzen, and awarded programming from NPR, ABC News, and American Urban Radio Networks.

The Gracies gala in Los Angeles will be followed by a luncheon for local and student winners at Cipriani’s in New York City on June 18.

Radio National Winners

Foreign Crisis Coverage: ABC News Radio Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Allison Keyes, CBS News Radio Host – CBS News Weekend Roundup

Angela Yee, iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks Host – Way Up with Angela Yee

“Black, Autistic and Safe,” iHeartMedia News Feature

Elaina D. Smith, Westwood One Host – Nights with Elaina

Ellen K, iHeartMedia Host – Ellen K Weekend Show

Jill on Money, CBS News Radio Talk Show

Katrina B, Superadio Network, LLC Producer – Nessa On Air

Kristen Farrah, American Urban Radio Networks Producer – Radio Health Journal

Mayra Berenice, Entravision Communications Non-English Individual Achievement

Medha Gandhi, iHeartMedia Co-host – Elvis Duran in the Morning

Michelle Franzen, ABC News Outstanding News Anchor

Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation, SiriusXM Feature/Special

Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin, SiriusXM Interview Feature – “She’s So Proud”

“Battle of Bamber Bridge,” NPR Public Affairs

“Historic UAW Strike of 2023,” NPR Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

“‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter,” WBUR and NPR News Feature

Katia Riddle, NPR Reporter/Correspondent – All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage

Nancy Farghalli, American Public Media Producer – Marketplace

Nora Young, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Host – Spark

“On the Ground in Iran,” NPR Series – All Things Considered

“One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS,” NPR Interview Feature – All Things Considered

Sugar Land, The Texas Newsroom Investigative Feature

The Road to Boito, Snap Judgment & KQED Documentary