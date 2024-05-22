FMR Associates Study Reveals Power of Christian Radio Audience

A new study by FMR Associates is touting the power of Christian Adult Contemporary radio and its audience. The media research company revealed the demographic’s significant spending power and a strong preference for radio over other audio mediums.

The study was based on a statistically representative national survey of 1,500 adults aged 25 to 64, balanced demographically and geographically.

According to the findings, Christian AC listeners are more likely to have household incomes of over $100K and $75K compared to listeners of other radio formats. These listeners are active spenders, over-indexing in categories such as purchasing cars and trucks, dining out, buying phones and electronics, and using medical and health services.

The 2023 FMR National Listening Survey revealed that 86% of adults aged 25-64 in the US listen to radio weekly, while 63% listen to streaming audio and 24% to podcasts. Christian AC listeners have a 33% higher Time Spent Listening compared to other formats, reinforcing the dominance of radio among this demographic.

Christian AC listeners are also more likely to vote than the general population, indicating a higher level of civic engagement. Additionally, they are 29% more likely to be married and 32% more likely to have children compared to listeners of other radio formats, highlighting their family-oriented nature.

This knowledge comes as Christian radio continues to drive expansion in the industry. FCC filings show FM commercial stations remained stable in Q1 at 6,663, indicating market stability. Meanwhile, FM educational stations increased from 4,286 to 4,320, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 101 stations, driven by acquisitions from religious groups like Educational Media Foundation.