In Podcast Coup, SiriusXM Pinches ‘SmartLess’ In 9-Figure Deal

After three years at Amazon, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Media has signed a multi-year agreement with SiriusXM. Sources close to the sale place the agreement at more than $100 million, as the company vies to entice new subscribers.

Starting this summer, the majority of the show’s library will be placed behind SiriusXM’s paywall, making it the sole platform for the podcast’s complete catalog. Subscribers will also get early access to new episodes of SmartLess and other podcasts from SmartLess Media, including Just Jack & Will, Bad Dates, and Owned, via the brand’s newly revamped app.

The company’s advertising division, SiriusXM Media, gains exclusive global ad sales rights to SmartLess and selected SmartLess Media shows. SiriusXM Media’s network reaches half of the US podcast audience each month.

Launched in July 2020, SmartLess is a consistently high-performing and ranking podcast known for its A-list guests.

The deal was brokered by CAA, with SmartLess Media legally represented by Adam Kaller, Tom Hoberman, Ryan Pastorek at Hansen Jacobson; Brian Lazarus and Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Brittenham; and Shelby Weiser and Robert Offer at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

SXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “At SiriusXM, we are proud to be home to the stars, and with Jason, Sean, and Will joining us, that statement has never been more true. This groundbreaking new collaboration showcases our power to drive growth for an established podcast while bringing unique value back to our subscribers through exclusive content and events.”