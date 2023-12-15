With New App and Image, SiriusXM Wants To Be Spotify ‘Antidote’

After months of teases and promotion, SiriusXM released its new, revamped streaming app on Thursday. The app, now available on the App Store, Google Play, Amazon Fire devices, and the web, leans heavily into user discoverability and personalization.

The app comes as SiriusXM undergoes a dynamic rebranding, aiming to draw in younger audiences while retaining its established identity. In November, the company unveiled its plans for new content, technological upgrades, partnerships, and the enhanced app. With the launch, SiriusXM has introduced the app-exclusive All Access Plan at a lower price point, to make it more competitive with services like Spotify and Apple Music.

A massive marketing campaign, supposedly one of the company’s largest ever, is set to begin in Q1 2024. To undertake that, SiriusXM shed its old agency ties and has brought in Uncommon Creative Studio as its agency of record. In an interview with Marketing Brew, Uncommon’s founder Nils Leonard gave a more interesting and introspective perspective into the changes than the public releases were giving.

SiriusXM’s goal for Uncommon was to make them “matter to people again” in a crowded audio marketplace and “bring something new to the table.” Leonard said SXM wants to be, “The antidote to [Spotify’s] Discover Weekly. It’s not about loads more stuff. It’s like, if you love Taylor Swift, we’ll get you closer to her songwriting, the songs that inspired her, her tour.”

Looking ahead to 2024, SiriusXM plans to introduce exclusive live events, new channels and shows, and over 175 guest DJs on more than 40 channels. All this as it merges all its available stock from Liberty Media into the SIRI ticker symbol, to form a new identity in the new year.