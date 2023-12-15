Ad Exec Sees Programmatic Shift In Audio Ad Buys In 2024

Ad platform Odeeo and CEO Amit Monheit have unveiled the top trends they predict will shape audio advertising in 2024. At the top of the list is the anticipated rise in programmatic audio buying, echoing predictions by the Interactive Advertising Bureau and other adtech executives.

Advertisers are keen to broaden their reach, seeking to scale their audio campaigns effectively. As much, the sector is also expected to see an increased focus on third-party measurement, brand safety, and suitability. Odeeo predicts advertisers will adopt new tools to ensure ads are placed in suitable, relevant, and targeted environments, this will be particularly crucial given the upcoming US election cycle and the increase in politicized content.

With privacy regulations making targeted advertising more challenging, there’s a shift back to traditional reach and frequency metrics. The entire advertising industry is also exploring the adoption of attention as a new metric and currency, a development that could benefit mobile gaming due to its unique position in connecting audiences with advertisers.

For small to medium businesses, 2024 is poised to witness a surge in AI-driven audio creativity. New generative AI tools will make it easier for those new to audio advertising to engage in the medium, potentially boosting audio investment across the digital ecosystem.

Odeeo CEO Amit Monheit concluded by saying, “2023 was a year of evolution, and we expect to see more transformation of the audio and gaming spaces in 2024. Despite global and regional challenges, we were excited to see the amazing adoption of the in-game audio category by both advertisers and gaming studios in the past year. We’re optimistic that 2024 will be a year of continued growth for both gaming and audio.”