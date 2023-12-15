The Kids Are Alright

Each December, Radio Ink celebrates the next generation of radio professionals in one of the year’s most anticipated issues: Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars. Each of our honorees has already made their mark on the industry – and they are just getting started!

We asked our Superstars several questions to get a young, fresh perspective on the state of the radio industry. One of those questions was, “What can stations and companies do to retain younger industry professionals?” Here’s what they said:

“Prioritize a positive, inclusive culture that encourages collaboration. Offer skill development, mentorship, and clear career paths. Provide flexible work arrangements for a healthy work-life balance. Recognize achievements through regular feedback and rewards. These strategies create an environment that attracts, retains, and nurtures young industry talents.”

“Invest in us. We want to learn the business and be coached. If you take the time to share your knowledge and help us grow on-air and in our roles, we’ll know you are invested in us and will more than likely stay.

“When you get kids hooked on radio through a positive work environment and world-class pay to work toward, they’ll keep working. When offered negativity and a minimum wage paycheck, they’ll surely give up. Radio needs young people and creativity to stay relevant. Without rewarding creativity, young people will leave, and radio will die.”

This issue also features our cover story profiling Heather Birks of the Broadcast Education Foundation, an in-depth interview with Marie LeMaitre of The Radio Fam podcast and community, along with special features and columns by our publisher, Deborah Parenti, “The Wizard of Ads” Roy Williams, The Center for Sales Strategy, Mike McVay, John Shomby, Valerie Geller, and Loyd Ford.

If you are a print subscriber, this issue should be in your mailbox soon. If you are a digital subscriber, the issue is available now.

Not a subscriber?

Order your digital subscription HERE.

Order your print subscription HERE.