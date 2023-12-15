NYC’s Lite FM Goes Heavy On The Charity For Hassenfeld

iHeartMedia New York City’s 106.7 Lite FM (WLTW) concluded its sixth Hope for the Holidays Radiothon, raising an incredible $1,632,000 for the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone. Hassenfeld is known for its outstanding care across various pediatric conditions.

Held on Thursday, December 14, the radiothon featured 106.7 Lite FM’s on-air personalities, including Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant, Christine Nagy, Helen Little, Rich Kaminski, Nina Del Rio, and Jack Kratoville. The radiothon showcased stories from the hospital’s patients, their families, and the hospital’s supporters.

Over the past six years, Hope for the Holidays has raised more than $6,300,000 for the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital.

WLTW Program Director Chris Conley said, “Every year, the LITE FM team is thrilled to bring together our listeners, sponsors, and community for the annual ‘Hope for the Holidays Radiothon. Funds raised this year will go directly to supporting the families of Hassenfeld patients.”

Lite FM’s amazing feat brings Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $17.43 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.