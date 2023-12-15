Blast From The Past: WRBC-AM, July 1971

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Rob Grayson, featuring the jocks of WRBC-AM in Jackson, MS on July 16, 1971 with The Osmonds.

WRBC, which once branded itself as “Rebel Radio,” transitioned to a Top 40 format in 1958. Rob’s brother Walt worked at WRBC for a time, and so did an extremely memorable name – Bob Pittman. The station underwent a rebranding to WKXI in 1978. By 1996, it adopted the call sign WOAD and shifted to a gospel format which still stands today.

