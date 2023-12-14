Top Label Leaders To Join CRS 2024 For Strategic Panel

As CRS 2024 rolls out more of its agenda for the year, anyone working with labels won’t want to miss “Leadership, Strategy, And Optimizing Country’s Surge In 2024” on Friday, March 1st. This panel promises to offer valuable insights from record executives.

Moderated by CMA CEO Sarah Trahern, the talk will feature influential figures such as Randy Goodman from Sony Music Nashville, Ben Kline and Cris Lacy from Warner Music Nashville, Jon Loba from BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, and Cindy Mabe from Universal Music Group Nashville. The discussion aims to cover a range of topics, from artist development to emerging trends in country music.

CRS 2024’s 3-day agenda is filled with more than 20 educational panels that delve into various industry trends and innovations. Highlights of the event include the “Digital Music Summit,” focusing on the dynamic digital music sphere, and networking breakfasts for building professional connections.

The event also features daily label luncheons with engaging performances, the intimate Acoustic Alley sessions, and Pop-Up Showcase Performances showcasing emerging artists. Registration for CRS 2024 is currently open, and more details about the scheduling will be released soon.