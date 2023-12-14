Miller, United Stations Get Into New Deal On ‘Get The Led Out’

United Stations and New York on-air personality Carol Miller have signed a renewal deal on her Led Zeppelin program series, Carol Miller’s Get the Led Out, starting January 1. A longtime NYC broadcast, Miller’s show joined United Stations’ national lineup in 2009.

The extension of the partnership between United Stations and Miller’s production company, Quarter Hour Building and Maintenance, was jointly announced by Miller and Stefan Jones, Head of United Stations Network. Get the Led Out features a 1-hour weekly show and five weekly short segments that delve into the multifaceted career of Led Zeppelin.

Carol Miller, with a long tenure in NYC radio at WPLJ and WNEW, is the evening host at iHeartMedia’s WAXQ. Miller has been a key figure in popularizing Led Zeppelin’s music on commercial radio, and January 2024 also marks the 15th anniversary of the show’s syndication.

Miller said, “The association with United Stations has been tremendously rewarding for all of the Led Zeppelin fans around America. Heartfelt thanks to Stefan Jones, Charles Steinhauer, and Andy Denemark for their support going forward.”

United Stations’ Head Stefan Jones added, “Carol Miller and Led Zeppelin make one of the most powerful combinations in rock radio, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore all things Zeppelin with Carol and her Get the Led Out crew.”