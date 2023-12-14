CMG Crowns Two Vice Presidents In Turnbull and Cipala

Cox Media Group is strengthening its company-wide news and operations departments with the promotions of Misti Turnbull and Jordan Cipala. Cipala steps into the role of Vice President of Strategy & Operations, bringing experience from private equity-backed operations, principal investing, and investment banking.

His responsibilities will encompass business development, market intelligence, managing mergers and acquisitions, and fostering collaboration across CMG’s business units. Cipala’s leadership in CMG’s annual strategic planning, Board interactions, and M&A operations has been pivotal to the company’s progress.

Turnbull, with 20 years tenure at CMG’s WSB-TV, ascends to Vice President of News. During her career, she has been a dynamic leader in newsrooms across Norfolk, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Atlanta. Her achievements include multiple Emmy awards, the Southeast Regional Emmy for Outstanding Producer, and several Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the prestigious National Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

CMG EVP of Content, Product, Innovation, and Research Marian Pittman commented, “Misti understands CMG’s pursuit of journalism excellence. Her knowledge of multi-platform content strategies and audience insights makes us better every day. She’s exemplifies the power of dedication and what it takes to be the best.”

CEO Dan York stated, “Jordan has been an indispensable member of the CMG team in leading our annual strategic planning process, supporting our Board interactions, and operationalizing our M&A efforts. We’re thrilled to promote from within and reward his invaluable expertise and dedication to CMG’s future and continued evolution.”

York continued, “We congratulate Misti and Jordan on their well-earned promotions and thank them for embodying CMG’s commitment to serving local communities and providing best-in-class content and local journalism.”