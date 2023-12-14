SiriusXM Goes Bowling As College Football Playoffs Begin

As the college football bowl season begins, SiriusXM has announced its 46-game plan for live play-by-play. This includes every Division I FBS bowl game, the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship, and the FCS National Championship game.

Postseason games start on December 16, with key highlights including the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year’s Eve: the Rose Bowl featuring Michigan vs. Alabama and the Allstate Sugar Bowl with Washington vs. Texas. The winners of these games will compete in the National Championship on January 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Coverage of these games, including the ESPN Radio broadcast and team-specific broadcasts, will be available across various SiriusXM channels.

The FCS Football Championship, featuring semifinal winners South Dakota vs. Albany and North Dakota St. vs. Montana, will be broadcast on January 7. Additionally, SiriusXM will air the East-West Shrine Bowl, Reese’s Senior Bowl, and the All-American Bowl featuring top high school players.

The postseason broadcasts are made possible through SiriusXM’s agreements with LEARFIELD, individual universities, ESPN Radio, Bowl Season Radio, and Touchdown Radio.