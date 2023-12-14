Binnie Boosts Tremblay and LaPointe To Director Roles

Binnie Media has announced key management promotions within the organization’s Maine and New Hampshire operations. Eliza Tremblay, previously the General Manager of the Seacoast cluster of radio stations, has been elevated to the role of Director of Sales Operations for Maine. Bronwyn LaPointe, who managed outdoor properties, now takes on the position of Director of Sales Operations for New Hampshire.

Tremblay joined Binnie’s Portland, ME cluster in 2018 as Senior Marketing Representative. Lapointe has been with the company since 2012, taking charge of outdoor sales in 2017. Prior to joining Binnie, LaPointe spent four years as an Account Executive and Sales Manager at Phoenix Media’s WFNX.

Binnie Media EVP Faith Francis said, “Both Eliza and Bronwyn have been crucial to our success in key areas of the business, and this will give them the ability to affect change on a broader scale. President and CEO Massimo Rosati added, “We love this business, value our people, and always try to promote from within.”