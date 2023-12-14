Audible Promotes Three Executives To New Heights

Audible has announced promotions for three of its veteran executives within the audio company’s Content organization. Diana Dapito, Kate Navin, and Rhonda Adams Medina have all been raised to higher positions effective immediately.

Dapito, with Audible for nearly two decades, is changing from SVP of Consumer Content to the Head of Regional Content for North America. In her new role, Dapito will oversee content programming, editorial and catalog curation, and Audible Studios, focusing on the creative development, casting, and production of Audible Originals.

Kate Navin, who previously spearheaded Audible’s Tony Award-winning theater initiative, has been promoted to Head of Creative Development for North America. Navin brings her six years of experience at Audible and will be responsible for shaping the vision of Audible Originals and implementing innovative audio-first strategies with diverse talent and collaborators. Navin will now report to Dapito.

Rhonda Adams Medina has been elevated to Head of Business Affairs, supervising the Audible Originals deals team and offering strategic guidance on content acquisition, development, and production. Medina’s move to this role follows her stint as Audible’s Head of Content Legal Affairs and her notable career at Netflix and Nickelodeon. Medina will now report to Pat Shah, Head of Global Content Relations and Content Strategy.

Audible CCO Rachel Ghiazza said, “Diana, Kate and Rhonda are powerhouse leaders who have been pivotal to Audible’s continued global leadership in audio storytelling… Their expertise, deep industry contacts, and wealth of institutional knowledge and experience will accelerate Audible’s distinctive reputation for innovative content.”