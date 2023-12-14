National Radio Meteorologist John Wetherbee Passes Away

Career radio meteorologist John Wetherbee has passed away, numerous affiliates confirm. Known as “Big John” for his six-foot-nine height, Wetherbee was a familiar voice to audiences across the country in Ohio, California, Illinois, and his home state of Georgia.

In 1997, Big John launched his radio weather service, providing unique forecasts to 161 radio stations nationwide and three networks, in collaboration with the Envision Radio Network. His extensive expertise led him to serve as Chief Meteorologist for CBS TV stations in Atlanta and Savannah, as well as in Nashville and Chattanooga, and on radio stations in numerous markets including Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Indianapolis, Athens, and Atlanta. He also spent three years as Operations Manager for Clear Channel Savannah and on-air talent on 98.7 The River.

A certified broadcast meteorologist with the highest certification from the American Meteorological Society, his contributions to the field were recognized with his induction into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2014 for his career achievements. He was also named as a 2024 inductee into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame.

An avid college football fan, John’s enthusiasm for the sport was only matched by his passion for weather forecasting. His familiar sign-off, “And we’ll make it a great day!” will be missed by his listeners and colleagues alike.