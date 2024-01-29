Shan Berries Back In The Bay Area Radio Mix With Alpha Media

Bay Area media personality Shan Berries is joining Alpha Media San Jose’s Mix 106.5 (KEZR) for Afternoon Drive, starting February 5th. Berries previously served as a host and producer for Bonneville International’s 99.7 Now (KMVQ) in addition to television gigs.

During her break from radio, Berries devoted her efforts to her successful makeup brand, Shades By Shan, and her nonprofit, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation 501c3, focused on aiding single parents. The mother of two has cultivated a significant social media following.

KEZR Operations Manager and Content Director Bo Matthews said, “Shan is a special talent, and we are impressed with what she has accomplished personally and professionally. She’s wildly compelling on air, and online- and a good person. We are excited for what she will provide to Bay Area listeners on Mix 106.5 San Jose.”

Alpha Market Manager David Drutz commented, “We at Alpha Media and Mix 106.5 are incredibly excited to be able to return Shan to the Bay Area’s airwaves. Shan has a unique gift for connecting with her audience both on air and online and it’s going to be tremendously rewarding for Mix 106.5’s audience to bring Shan into their daily listening habits.”

Berries added, “Stepping back into the world of radio feels like I’m coming home. The past four years brought forth immense blessings—two little miracles, the adventure of entrepreneurship, and nurturing a thriving cosmetics brand. The universe has a way of working and my love for music and the radio community remains an unbroken thread in my life. Broadcasting is more than a passion; it’s a part of my soul. To my followers who messaged me daily asking when I was going to return to radio, your persistence is the heartbeat behind my return. I owe this journey to you.”