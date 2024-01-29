Jess Hilarious Joins ‘The Breakfast Club’ as New Co-Host

iHeartMedia has announced the addition of Jess Hilarious as the permanent co-host of The Breakfast Club, starting February 5. Hilarious will join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God on New York’s Power 105.1 (WWPR) and in nationwide syndication.

Hilarious, a Baltimore native, is known for her comedic talent, humor, and storytelling. She gained fame on television shows like Rel and Wild ‘N Out, gathering more than 5.5 million Instagram followers. She has sold out comedy shows across the US and became a regular guest on The Breakfast Club, moving up to become a fill-in co-host.

The show has been operating without a third chair since the departure of Angela Yee to start her syndicated midday show, Way Up.

The Breakfast Club is syndicated by Premiere Networks.

iHeartMedia EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem said, “I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club. She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster…Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Hilarious remarked, “I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms. I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”