‘Way Up with Angela Yee’ Debuts

Premiere’s new syndicated midday show Way Up with Angela Yee debuted on more than 30 iHeart stations across the country on Monday.

The show originates from iHeart’s urban contemporary hits outlet WWPR (105.1 FM, Power) in New York City, with the four-hour program hosted by midday host Angela Yee.

Portions of the show are also available on-demand and as a podcast released by iHeart on popular audio platforms.

“I’m thrilled to be launching Way Up with Angela Yee and to have the platform to focus on what is truly important to so many of us: elevating our minds, our finances, our relationships and getting to the next level,” Yee said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of how far we’ve come and the exciting journey ahead!”

Premiere said the program will air on iHeart stations in major markets, including Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit.

“Angela Yee is an engaging and entertaining personality with powerful multiplatform appeal,” said Julie Talbott, the president of Premiere Networks. “It’s been incredible to witness her rise to stardom, and we couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership by launching this exciting new show and sharing it with listeners and fans across the U.S. and the globe.”