NRG Media’s KFGE (98.1 FM, Froggy 98) raised more than $102,800 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a recent radiothon.

The “Country Cares for St. Jude’s Kids” radiothon occurred between February 1 and February 2, and saw the station collect a total of $102,878 for the charity.

“This is a great example of what great local radio can do, and how it unifies our city and our audience,” Steve King, the operations manager and program director of KFGE, said in a statement.