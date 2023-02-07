WCCO Raises $447,000 for Second Harvest

Audacy’s Minneapolis news-talk station WCCO (830 AM) raised over $447,000 to benefit the Second Harvest Heartland during its “let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon.”

“Year after year, our fans open up their hearts to those in need,” said Jeff Gonsales, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Minneapolis. “Lives are being impacted in significant ways, and we are incredibly grateful. WCCO’s long-standing partnership with Second Harvest Heartland means so much to us and to so many people who are helped by this community effort.”

“This community is great at showing up for one another, and today’s 14th annual ‘Let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon’ was no exception,” said Allison O’Toole, Chief Executive Officer, Second Harvest Heartland. “It takes all of us to keep our neighbors fed and we’re so grateful to WCCO listeners, radiothon callers and our sponsors from Compeer Financial, Land O’ Lakes and Lindus Construction for going above and beyond to end hunger. What a day!”

The radiothon was held on Thursday, February 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time at the Second Harvest facility in Brooklyn Park. The station conducted a number of interviews with local celebrities who urged listeners to donate, including restaurateur, chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne, former NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, Minnesota Twins radio voice Cory Provus, and former Vikings and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph