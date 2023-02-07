Study: Radio Ads Drive Car Demand

A new study released by Radiocentre and reported by Cumulus Media and Westwood One this week shows spots for automakers and dealerships help drive future demand and convert existing demand into purchases.

The study, conducted by Radiocenter in partnership with Colourtext, measured 59 Tier One campaigns from a variety of automakers, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, VW and BMW, to measure their effectiveness with listeners.

According to the data, the 59 campaigns that aired on AM/FM stations saw an 88% increase in advertising awareness, a 33% lift in brand relevance, a 32% increase in greater brand trust and a 31% growth in brand consideration.

To read the Cumulus One report on the survey, go HERE.