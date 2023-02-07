RAB Sets Date for Tourism Presentation

The Radio Advertising Bureau will continue its “Radio Works” initiative with its first 2023 presentation called “Radio Works for Tourism.”

The presentation will see Destination Analysts SVP Kimberly Vince-Cruz and Bursch Travel Agency Director of Marketing Gretchen Winters discuss a case study on radio success along with the consumer outlook on travel and tourism for the year.

The presentation will be held on Wednesday, February 8 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Pacific Time), with an on-demand replay available after the presentation. Registration is free for RAB members; to register, go HERE.