Beasley Launches ‘Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country’

Beasley Media is merging two country radio shows into a new syndicated offering.

Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country marries Backstage Country with the popular Shawn Parr’s Across America program, hosted by the country music ambassador.

The new show will debut Monday, February 27 and will be heard immediately on more than 70 affiliated stations across the country. Areas where the show will be heard upon sign-on include Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Augusta and Fayetteville.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Key Networks in presenting Shawn Parr’s NEW Backstage Country,” said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley. “Shawn is an incredible talent and a highly respected voice in the Country radio format. We look forward to joining Key Networks in offering it to stations across the United States.”

“It’s a pleasure to partner with Key Networks to bring two great Country brands together and more than double our reach,” Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer, Beasley Media Group, commented.” We’ve been longtime fans of Shawn Parr and couldn’t be prouder to have him host the NEW Backstage Country show alongside some of the biggest national recording artists!”

Dennis Green, Chief Operating Officer, Key Networks, remarked: “What do you get when you combine Shawn Parr, Beasley Media Group, 70+ plus stations, and the hottest stars in Country music week in and week out? Simple. A juggernaut! This is THE must-have show for Country music stations across the U.S. and we have saved you a front row seat. We can’t wait to get this PARR-TY started!”

“We have built an amazing team with Beasley Media Group, Key Networks, and Shawn Parr Productions and there will be no stopping this train once it leaves the station,” Parr said in a statement. “Having Backstage access to country’s incredible list of stars is such a big bonus to the quality and fun we put on the air daily. I could not be more excited!”

Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country is the third Beasley and Key Networks venture to launch in the last nine months. Other programs recently launched by Beasley and Key Networks include Quick Hits, Dave & Chuck the Freak and Game Pop.