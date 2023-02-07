Streaming audio platform TuneIn will be integrated into new electric vehicles made by China-based XPeng as part of a new partnership between the companies, Radio Ink has learned.

The integration will see TuneIn Premium content available through the on-board audio system in new XPeng vehicles, including the flagship G9 SUV. New XPeng customers will receive free trial subscriptions to TuneIn Premium as part of their new vehicle purchase.

“Our partnership with XPeng is representative of TuneIn’s commitment to delivering global radio to drivers and passengers in EVs and all vehicles,” Richard Stern, the CEO of TuneIn, said in a statement. “Commercial-free radio stations from around the world will soon be available to every XPENG owner in the EU. We couldn’t be more pleased; the relationship with XPENG marks another exciting expansion in the automotive category, benefiting drivers and passengers in multiple countries.”

XPeng vehicles are widely sold through Europe, with the automaker recently selling its vehicles in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. The TuneIn integration will come to new XPeng vehicles sold in those countries, executives from both companies affirmed to Radio Ink.

“We’re strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for all. It’s our mission to work with the best of the best to create an elevated driving experience for our customers,” said Eric Xu, Vice President of XPeng Europe. “We’re confident that TuneIn will be able to deliver our drivers a best-in-class audio experience for many years to come.”

Globally, TuneIn’s 100,000-plus audio streams and on-demand content are available in more than 100 countries and across 200 major platforms and devices.