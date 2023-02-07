Pat McAfee Voted Top Sports Show for 2022

Pat McAfee’s radio program was voted the top national sports radio show of 2022 by Barrett Sports Media’s panel of experts.

It is the first win for McAfee and his self-titled show, which aired on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio (Channel 82) for the first two-thirds of the year before moving exclusively to the web.

“The chemistry, humor, big guests, and massive social attention have helped fuel McAfee’s rise, gaining the respect and attention of industry decision makers to earn his first category win,” a spokesperson for BSM said in a statement on Monday.

“Pat McAfee is one of the biggest stars in sports media today, and his daily show is widely respected, and appreciated by our voting committee,” Jason Barrett, the president of BSM, commented. “The humor created daily by Pat and his crew, the big name guests who drop by and talk about things more candidly than they might do in other places, and the show’s ability to deliver impact in 2022 on SiriusXM, YouTube, social media and podcasts is why PMS was chosen as the top national show. We congratulate Pat and his team on a well deserved honor”

Colin Cowherd’s Fox Sports Radio show The Herd finished in second place, but had more first-place votes by BSM’s panel of 46 industry experts than McAfee’s program.

A total of 101 shows were eligible for the Top 20 series. To see the top 20 national sports radio programs of the year as voted on by BSM’s panel of experts, go HERE.